This special edition of DKNY’s Golden Delicious perfume fetched $1 million at auction, with proceeds donated to DKNY. Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Everyone wants to leave a well-groomed impression, which includes not only the appearance but also the right scent. There are no limits to the imagination in the world of perfumes. Neither with the unusual fragrance combinations nor with the price tag. Here are the five most expensive perfumes in the world.

Smell good – at any price. Certain manufacturers push this principle to the maximum. Usually it is not (only) due to the ingredients of the perfumes, but above all to the extravagant packaging in which they are sold.

Here are the five most expensive perfumes of all time:

5. Perfume VI by Gianni Vive Sulman for 78,500 euros

” wp_automatic_readability=”13″>”> External content not available Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings ” display:=”” flex=”” flex-direction:=”” row=”” align-items:=”” center=”” border-radius:=”” flex-grow:=”” height:=”” margin-right:=”” width:=”” column=”” justify-content:=”” background-color:=”” margin-bottom:=”” height:50px=”” margin:0=”” auto=”” width:50px=”” width=””50px”” height=””50px”” viewbox=””0″ version=””1.1″” stroke=””none”” stroke-width=””1″” fill=””none”” fill-rule=””evenodd”>

According to “GQ” this perfume was once the favorite of the King of Pop – Michael Jackson – himself. The bottle comes in a box locked with a gold, diamond and ruby ​​key. The perfume also contains jasmine notes.

read too Real estate, art, classic cars: This is how the super-rich invested their money last year

4. Imperial Majesty by Clive Christian for 200,000 euros

The bottle described by Clive Christian. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

You have to spend 200,000 euros for this fragrance. According to „Luxury First“ there are ten copies in the edition. The magazine goes on to say that it’s not necessarily the perfume that’s responsible for the high price, but rather the packaging. This includes a gold collar, a five carat gemstone and a handcrafted crystal bottle.

read too Up to 23 million euros each: These are the five most expensive cars in the world

3. Bulgari’s Opera Prima for 200,000 euros

Bulgari’s Opera Prima perfume was launched to celebrate the house’s 130th anniversary in 2014. It was exhibited at the Galerie Lafayette in Paris and sold for 200,000 euros. According to “luxury” the design is supposed to be reminiscent of a Roman amphora. Here, too, the sumptuous packaging is primarily responsible for the price.

2. DKNY’s Golden Delicious for €938,000

Chanel Iman presents the perfume in New York in 2011. Rob Kim/Getty Images

DKNY created a special edition of their perfume and donated the proceeds to charity. How „Business Insider US“ reported, the bottle was decorated with various diamonds. The bottle was first formed from polished gold. The diamonds have been placed on it in such a way that they form the New York skyline. A total of 1500 hours of manual work were necessary for this.

1. Shumukh by Nabeel for €1.21 million

The massive, 1.9 meter high packaging of the perfume Shumukh. The Spirit of Dubai Parfums by Nabeel

The most expensive perfume ever sold comes from the United Arab Emirates. A total of 1.21 million euros are required for the unisex fragrance. The bottle contains three liters of perfume, the entire packaging is 1.9 meters high. The construction is adorned with 3571 diamonds, around 2.5 kilograms of gold and around six kilograms of silver. According to the press release, the symbolism of the embellishments as well as the composition of the fragrance represent different elements that make up the “Spirit of Dubai” turn off.

dead