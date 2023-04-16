These billion-dollar corporations are each owned by a single person

These four men have each built an empire. Karwai Tang / Kontributor / Denver Post / Getty Images / picture alliance / ASSOCIATED PRESS | David J. Phillip / Allen Berezovsky / choness / choness / Collage: Dominik Schmitt

There are still billion-dollar companies that are privately owned and built from scratch. James Dyson, James “Jim” Leprino, Tilman Fertitta and Richard Saghian have made billions of dollars with their companies. Each of them was an idea ahead of their industry. The four men still run their own companies today.

In the world of business startups, there are always impressive success stories of founders who, through hard work and creativity, were able to build their own empires.

Dyson, Leprino, Landry’s and Fashion Nova are among the most successful private companies in the world today – and are still led by their founders. The special feature: To this day, the companies are also completely owned by the respective founders.

Here’s how they did it:

Dyson: With bagless vacuum cleaners to the accolade

James Dyson is said to have built more than 5,000 vacuum cleaner prototypes in the 1980s before one finally worked. At the time, the Brit was in his mid-30s, married and already had two children to look after. But that doesn’t stop him from taking on the big vacuum cleaner manufacturers. His idea: the trained furniture designer wants to make vacuum cleaners more powerful by making them bagless. When he finally succeeds, he is as good as broke – so he sells the patent to a manufacturer from Japan. With the money from the sale, he founded his own company in 1991 and manufactured the vacuum cleaners he had developed himself.

Dyson-Gründer Sir James Dyson. Karwai Tang / Contributor

Dyson products are now available all over the world. In addition to vacuum cleaners, the British technology empire also produces hand dryers, air purifiers and hair dryers, among other things. In 2022, the private company had a turnover of 6.5 billion pounds (around 7.4 billion euros).

And it still belongs solely to its founder James Dyson. The now 74-year-old is currently also a member of the company’s board of directors. In 2007 Queen Elizabeth knighted him. Sir James Dyson Net Worth Calculated „Forbes“ to 9.5 billion US dollars (about 8.7 billion euros). Dyson has become a self-made billionaire with its bagless vacuum cleaners.

read too Less than 1000 euros equity: This is how these 20-year-old college dropouts built up a real estate portfolio

Leprino Foods: The Cheese Empire

The story of the Leprino family sounds like the classic American Dream: Mike Leprino Sr. immigrated from Italy to the USA in 1914 – he was 16 years old at the time. Because he has little other options, he begins to grow food. In 1950 he opened a small supermarket in which he also sold a few Italian specialties made by one of his daughters – including ravioli and mozzarella balls.

Eight years later the small shop had to close. At the time, Mike Leprino’s youngest of five children, James Leprino, was in his early 20s. It was he who came up with the idea of ​​supplying cheese to local restaurants and pizzerias. James Leprino then founded Leprino Foods. The successful private company is now the largest mozzarella manufacturer in the world and supplies large pizza chains such as Domino’s, Papa John’s and Pizza Hut with cheese.

James, known as Jim, Leprino is known to be camera shy. This photo shows him in 1978. Denver Post / Getty Images

James Leprino is now in his mid-80s and still serves as the CEO and chairman of his cheese empire. His fortune is estimated at $1.9 billion (€1.7 billion).

Landry’s: Success through wise investments

Landry’s is a multi-trillion group of companies engaged in restaurant, entertainment, real estate and gaming businesses. The groups’ best-known brands and establishments include Bubba Gump Shrimp Company, Morton’s The Steakhouse, Rainforest Cafe, the Downtown Aquarium in Houston, and the Golden Nugget Casino and Hotel in Las Vegas and Atlantic City.

In 1986, Tilman bought Fertitta Landry’s for $30 million. At the time, Landry’s was a small seafood restaurant struggling financially. However, Fertitta saw the potential of the company and bought it.

In addition to Landry’s, Tilman Fertitta also owns the Houston Rockets, an NBA basketball team. picture alliance / ASSOCIATED PRESS | David J. Phillip

The then 29-year-old was only able to raise the money for the purchase because he took out loans from various banks and other financial institutions and sometimes relied on seller financing. At the time, he had little more than a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Houston. In addition, his parents ran a restaurant and a hotel on Galveston Island, where he is said to have often worked.

Over the years, through a combination of expansion and acquisitions, he built Landry’s into one of the largest restaurant and entertainment companies in the United States.

Now in his mid-60s, the entrepreneur is still Chairman, CEO and sole owner of Landry’s. „Forbes“ estimates his net worth at $8.1 billion.

read too LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault’s fortune exceeds $200 billion business/vermoegen-von-lvmh-chef-bernard-arnault-ueber-200-milliarden-dollar/”>

In 2006, the American Richard Saghian founded the fashion label Fashion Nova. He opened his first store in a mall in Panorama City, California. Right from the start, Saghian increasingly relied on social media to advertise his fashion to a large number of people. In 2013, his Instagram account already had 60,000 followers and Saghian decided to open an online store.

Today, Fashion Nova is one of the world‘s leading online retailers for so-called fast fashion. This means that collections are designed quickly and in line with current trends and are produced at low prices. Saghian also continues to rely on a comprehensive social media and influencer marketing strategy to stay particularly close to its target group. These are mostly non-white women who don’t wear size zero and are on a budget. With that, Fashion Nova has grown into a billion dollar company.

Fashion Nova founder Richard Saghian. Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

Fashion Nova is still managed by founder Richard Saghain himself. He is known for working closely with celebrities and influencers to produce exclusive collections and increase brand awareness. Otherwise, little is known about the entrepreneur. He avoids giving interviews or revealing personal information about himself. “Forbes” puts his fortune at $ 2.1 billion (1.9 billion euros).

read too Dispute over billions inheritance from Heinz-Hermann Thiele: widow Nadia Thiele gets nothing from the foundation