“These bombs are a nightmare for Russian soldiers”

Rumor has it that Ukraine will get a new generation of weapons that hardly cause any damage from duds. Do you think that’s a bogus argument to defuse the debate?

Not necessarily. The ban on cluster bombs is based on the fact that earlier versions produced many small explosive devices that were spread over a large area. Because about 40 percent of them did not detonate, civilians were later mutilated and killed. Like a minefield. In the meantime, however, technical improvements have become daily practice, also because duds cause similar problems with other weapons. Today there are timers that effectively self-destruct if something went wrong with the initial detonation. Or the ignition mechanism itself is destroyed so that there can be no more delayed explosions. Collateral damage can actually be minimized in this way.

