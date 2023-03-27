In 2021, Celonis reached a double-digit billion rating – becoming the first German Decacorn. celonis

Celonis is one of the great success stories of the startup scene. Founded in 2011, the Munich-based company rose to become Decacorn in 2021 – reaching a double-digit billion dollar valuation. And as the first German startup. Today Celonis is worth 12 billion dollars (equivalent to 13 billion euros) and serves corporations such as Lufthansa, Bosch, Shell and Deutsche Telekom with its software.

The Celonis product is designed to help companies analyze their processes. For example, the software should be able to identify whether there are problems in the supply chain. And so the Munich tech company is on course for growth: According to its own information, the company currently has over 3,000 employees, spread across locations in the Bavarian capital, New York, Madrid and 17 other branches.

Startup employees involved in success

The start-up’s success also rests on the shoulders of its employees. Some of them have since left the group and founded their own company. That’s not unusual. Employees in startups are given responsibility relatively early on. They acquire management skills and can also benefit financially from employee participation programs if the company manages an exit. They can then use the money to set up their own company.