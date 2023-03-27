Home Business These companies were founded by Celonis employees
Business

These companies were founded by Celonis employees

by admin
These companies were founded by Celonis employees

In 2021, Celonis reached a double-digit billion rating – becoming the first German Decacorn.
celonis

Celonis is one of the great success stories of the startup scene. Founded in 2011, the Munich-based company rose to become Decacorn in 2021 – reaching a double-digit billion dollar valuation. And as the first German startup. Today Celonis is worth 12 billion dollars (equivalent to 13 billion euros) and serves corporations such as Lufthansa, Bosch, Shell and Deutsche Telekom with its software.

The Celonis product is designed to help companies analyze their processes. For example, the software should be able to identify whether there are problems in the supply chain. And so the Munich tech company is on course for growth: According to its own information, the company currently has over 3,000 employees, spread across locations in the Bavarian capital, New York, Madrid and 17 other branches.

Startup employees involved in success

The start-up’s success also rests on the shoulders of its employees. Some of them have since left the group and founded their own company. That’s not unusual. Employees in startups are given responsibility relatively early on. They acquire management skills and can also benefit financially from employee participation programs if the company manages an exit. They can then use the money to set up their own company.

See also  Turning ECB, the comment: 'We are leaving the phase of negative rates, it is the end of the era in which monetary taboos have fallen'

You may also like

Swiss investment professional: I have these six shares...

Is it worth investing in uranium? How to...

Cumulative Crude Oil Production of PetroChina Daqing Oilfield...

“UBS is now almost a state bank”

The eyes of the international community on Russian...

Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof: Creditors agree on rescue plan

The insults from Mediaset’s hacked Twitter profile: “Bluts”

The left alliance does not fit the FDP

Stock exchanges, April 4 in Milan EGM Investor...

Alitalia, the Commission rejects the 400 million loan:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy