These eleven banks offer a free checking account

According to Check24, eleven banks offer free current accounts. Getty Images / d3sign

The comparison portal Check24 has published a list of banks that offer free checking accounts.

These include C24 Bank, ING and Postbank.

Find out here which other banks offer a free checking account.

Checking accounts often cost money. Many providers have also increased their account management fees in recent weeks and months. The comparison portal Check24 has now published a list of banks that offer a free checking account. A total of eleven banks are on the list.

And a change can be worthwhile. According to Check24, consumers would save an average of 87 euros per year if they switched from a paid to a free current account.

Find out here which banks offer a free current account:

C24 BankINGHVBDKBNorisbank1822direktConsorsBankWesternUnion1822direktDegussaBankPostbank

ls

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

