These funds increase investors’ money – and advance climate protection

Sabine Hampel has exchanged the Bundeswehr combat suit for the business outfit and continues to fight. Her weapon is the money she invests in public companies. When she says, “We want to see clear progress in corporate sustainability,” boards should take that as an order to reduce their climate-damaging emissions. In order for EB-SIM to stay on board as an investor in the long term, the company figures should not get worse while the companies are getting fit for climate protection. “It is not a donation when investors invest their money with us sustainably. We have to give them a good return from dividends, capital gains and interest income,” says the fund manager. Pushing ahead with climate protection, but not neglecting the return – compromises are necessary.

