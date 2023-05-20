These German brands are mispronounced around the world

Persil has been a globally successful detergent for more than 100 years. In many countries, people search Google for the correct pronunciation. Picture Alliance

Many German brands are successful worldwide. But customers in Asia, America or Arabic countries often have difficulties pronouncing names like Persil, Porsche or BMW correctly. So many search the internet for the correct pronunciation. The consulting company Adventrum has created a ranking from this. Here are the German marks whose correct pronunciation is most frequently searched for around the world.

In Germany, almost everyone knows brands like Persil, BMW or Continental – and also knows how the names are pronounced correctly. Many German brands are also successful worldwide. And in other countries people then often puzzle over such strange words as Porsche or abbreviations like BMW probably be pronounced. You may know this yourself from brands from other countries like Huawei, Hyundai or even seemingly simple words like Nike. What could be more obvious than searching the internet for the correct pronunciation of the marks? The consulting company Adventrum has created a ranking from such search queries. Here are the top ten German brands whose correct pronunciation is most frequently searched for around the world.

1. Parsley

The detergent brand from Henkel in Düsseldorf is over a hundred years old – and was one of the early German brand successes, including abroad. Today Henkel sells Persil in more than 60 countries. The name is composed of the initial main components of the detergent: Perborate as a bleach and Silikat as a dirt remover.

In Germany, the brand even made it into common parlance: in the denazification of Germany after the Second World War, the “Persil-Schein” stood for a certificate from the Allies that cleared people of incriminating connections to the National Socialists.

2. Henkell Freixenet

Henkell Freixenet is the corporate brand of Henkell & Co. Sektkellerei KG. The group from Wiesbaden sells its brands in more than 150 countries. In addition to Henkell, Fürst Metternich and Söhnlein Sekt, the brands include spirits such as Kümmerling and Wodka Gorbatschow as well as the cava brand Freixenet. Many customers in Germany also find it difficult to pronounce them correctly: “Frei-sche-nett”.

3. Adidas

Adidas from Herzogenaurach in Franconia is the second largest sporting goods manufacturer in the world after Nike. The name is short for company founder Adolf “Adi” Dassler. In the 1920s he founded a shoe factory together with his brother Rudolf Dassler. After World War II, brothers fell out. Adolf founded Adidas, Rudolf founded – also in Herzogenaurach – the company Puma.

4. Audi

The car brand Audi was founded in 1909 by August Horch. The engineer had already hired the carmaker Horch & Cie. founded but left the company. He could not take the rights to the Horch brand with him. He therefore looked for a new brand name and came across the Latin word “audire” for “to hear”. Audi is the imperative singular of to hear, so it means listen! or just listen!

Audi is now a global brand of Volkswagen AG.

5. Continental

Die Continental AG in Hanover was founded in 1871 as Continental-Caoutchouc- und Gutta-Percha Compagnie founded. Right from the start, a characteristic horse shaped the logo next to the lettering. One of Continental’s early products were rubber pads for horses’ horseshoes. The company, which is older than the automobile, became a global corporation as a manufacturer of car tires and is now a global automotive supplier.

6.Pro7

ProSieben is the abbreviation for Program Sieben. The television station was founded in 1988. Today it is part of ProSieben Sat.1 Media.

7. Software AG

The business software company owes its meaningful name to the fact that it was founded in 1969 by a group of programmers. There has also been a sister company in the USA since 1972. Today, Software AG employs around 5,000 people and is active in 70 countries.

8. BMW

BMW is the abbreviation of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft. Before the First World War, the company initially manufactured aircraft engines, since 1923 also motorcycles, and only began to produce automobiles after taking over a manufacturer in Eisenach in 1928.

9. Porsche

Where does the brand name come from Porsche is made clear in the company name: Dr. Ing. hc F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft. In 1931, Ferdinand Porsche, who gave the company its name, set up his own design office, which, among other things, designed the first VW Beetle. After the Second World War, Porsche began building its own sports cars.

9. Sixt

Sixt is also a surname. The company was founded in 1912 by Martin Sixt. in Munich. Even then, Sixt was a car rental company with initially three vehicles that could be rented with drivers. Today Sixt operates worldwide.

For the ranking has Business Names Generator Google searches for “how do you pronounce…” and “how do you say…” for popular brands worldwide.