“To be honest, I was reluctant beforehand, saying that this is now primarily about emergency aid and not too much about investments,” says Michael Harms, Managing Director of the German Economic Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations. After two days of talks in Kiev with business representatives, government officials and politicians, he changed his mind. Harms is part of the delegation of six business representatives and an envoy from the development bank KfW, who traveled to the country attacked by Russia with Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens).