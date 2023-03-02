The ailing shoe trade could also use more demand. September 2022 was for the shoe retailer Ludwig Gortz A protective shield procedure has been registered with around 1800 employees. Since then, around half of the Görtz branches have been closed. After all, the cuts are paying off: an investor was recently found who is willing to provide the shoe retail chain with fresh capital. On the other hand, it is still unclear how it is with the shoe chains Salamander and Klauser goes on. In December 2022, they opened insolvency protection shields.

Also read: Shoe retailers Salamander and Klauser go into protective shield proceedings

However, the bankruptcy of the fashion chain was not so easy Orsay based in Willstätt, Baden-Württemberg. In January 2022, the insolvency proceedings of the self-administered company, founded in 1975, began. All stores of the fashion retailer in Germany with around 1800 employees were closed in the middle of the year, as was the online shop. And also from the luxury fashion label Ladder Not much was left: The company, which was once one of the world‘s largest brands for luxurious women’s fashion, wrote sales in the billions and committed supermodels such as Claudia Schiffer, Linda Evangelista and Naomi Campbell, had survived its first bankruptcy in 2009. The second followed in 2020. As a result, all stores except one in Munich were closed, but the brand is still used.