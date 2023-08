When short sellers target a company, it can be a red flag. The Market shows monthly where short sellers on the German stock exchange are betting on price losses.

In the ranking of the most short-sold stocks in Germany, there are familiar faces. At the beginning of August, based on the overall market, the same names are in the top ten as a month ago. However, there were some shifts within this group. For example, shares in SMA Solar pushed Aroundtown’s stocks off the top of the rankings.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook