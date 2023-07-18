These graphics show the dramatic situation in housing construction

The Federal Association of Free Real Estate and Housing Companies (BFW) spoke of a drastic decline in building permits. “Not approved today means not built in the years to come. Where is the lack of affordable housing supposed to come from?” asked BFW President Dirk Salewski and warned: “This has many negative social effects, also because the housing shortage continues to grow uncatchable”. In order to boost housing construction, state guarantees are needed to support normal-income families when buying property, adequate support programs and a suspension of real estate transfer tax on the initial purchase of real estate.

Transparency note: This article first appeared on wiwo.de in June 2023, we have updated it.

