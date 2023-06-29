These oil companies are really sustainable

This is the result of the study that the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) has just published. The NGO itself is not suspected of being an activist in the service of the ecological cause. It is supported by hundreds of institutional investors who commission CDP to find out and publish environmental data about corporations. Investors can then use this as a basis for their decisions.

In its most recent study, the CDP has now taken on the oil and gas industry and examined 100 companies that represent 80 percent of global production in more detail. And comes to a devastating conclusion: Of the 100 companies, only one has aligned its strategy in such a way that the goal agreed between the world leaders of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees above the pre-industrial level could be achieved.

