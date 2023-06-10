These six semiconductor stocks have potential, according to Bernstein

Semiconductor stocks are currently in high demand. Narumon Bowonkitwanchai via Getty Images

Bernstein analysts led by Mark Li recently published a list of semiconductor companies with high potential in the stock market. Due to the AI ​​hype and the lack of semiconductors, company securities are in high demand on the stock exchange. Nvidia stock has returned more than 170 percent in 2023.

In the past few weeks, the share of the chip manufacturer Nvidia made an astronomical ascent. It has now achieved a return of more than 170 percent in 2023.

And it’s not just Nvidia. The Meta-Share has more than doubled year-to-date during Microsoft and Alphabet each increased by around 40 percent.