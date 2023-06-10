Home » These six semiconductor stocks have potential, according to Bernstein
Business

These six semiconductor stocks have potential, according to Bernstein

by admin
These six semiconductor stocks have potential, according to Bernstein

Semiconductor stocks are currently in high demand.
Narumon Bowonkitwanchai via Getty Images

Bernstein analysts led by Mark Li recently published a list of semiconductor companies with high potential in the stock market.

Due to the AI ​​hype and the lack of semiconductors, company securities are in high demand on the stock exchange.

Nvidia stock has returned more than 170 percent in 2023.

In the past few weeks, the share of the chip manufacturer Nvidia made an astronomical ascent. The stock is already up more than 100 percent this year before significant upgrades in forecasts prompted further gains. It has now achieved a return of more than 170 percent in 2023.

And it’s not just Nvidia. The Meta-Share has more than doubled year-to-date during Microsoft and Alphabet each increased by around 40 percent.

See also  Billionaire Druckenmiller disposes of other big tech stocks awaiting recession, here are the two Wall Street greats downloaded last quarter

You may also like

Auto, Moody’s: risk of frozen margins, inflation and...

Novis, the new life insurance case. But the...

Beijing Zhiyuan released the Enlightenment 3.0 model, Dean...

Heating fitter: crafts and trade unions reject shortened...

Schlein to the secretariat: “Retire the threads, Pd...

Small and medium-sized enterprises pay 19 billion more...

The Fed’s actions are doubtful, and the gold...

Armor: “Full speed” – Rheinmetall is now waking...

Meloni, Artificial Intelligence and… Perrino’s intervention on Rai...

Parties – Left: Riexinger hopes for a return...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy