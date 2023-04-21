These stocks haven’t lowered their dividends in 19 years

From the Dax group to traditional companies: Some German companies have never lowered their dividends and therefore enjoy great trust. d3sign / Getty Images

Consistent and reliable dividend payments are popular with investors because they underscore the stability of the company – and thus the investment.

Investor Christian Röhl explains that companies that do not have to reduce their dividends over a long period of time are particularly adaptable.

The Dividend Study 2023 lists a total of 15 German companies that have not reduced their dividends since going public. Eleven of them have not made any cuts for a quarter century or more.