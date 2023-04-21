Home » These stocks haven’t lowered their dividends in 19 years
Business

From the Dax group to traditional companies: Some German companies have never lowered their dividends and therefore enjoy great trust.
Consistent and reliable dividend payments are popular with investors because they underscore the stability of the company – and thus the investment.

Investor Christian Röhl explains that companies that do not have to reduce their dividends over a long period of time are particularly adaptable.

The Dividend Study 2023 lists a total of 15 German companies that have not reduced their dividends since going public. Eleven of them have not made any cuts for a quarter century or more.

Dividend payments are an important factor for investors when deciding to invest in a company. A consistent and reliable payout can boost investor confidence and encourage long-term investment.

In the Dividend study 2023 A total of 15 German companies are listed that have not reduced their dividends since going public. This study is prepared annually by the isf Institute for Strategic Finance of the FOM University in cooperation with the German Association for the Protection of Securities (DSW).

