Home » These tech stocks are cheap now, according to Morningstar
Business

These tech stocks are cheap now, according to Morningstar

by admin
These tech stocks are cheap now, according to Morningstar

According to Morningstar, investors should look past the near-term pressures and instead focus on the long-term tailwinds in the tech industry.
ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images

Investors haven’t missed out on the technology sector’s outperformance yet, according to Morningstar.

The company explains why, despite a looming downturn, long-term tailwinds should continue to support the tech sector.

Morningstar analysts also highlighted 10 broad moat tech stocks that are cheap today.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider. This article has been automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

After an absolutely brutal 2022, it seems like the technology sector has regained its place at the top of the stock market.

See also  Record stock market in New York, Milan also doing well

You may also like

The Pnrr like the Superbonus, builders open to...

Micron “banned” reshape the supply and demand pattern...

Tesla – According to a new study, it...

“Recession still possible in the US and the...

Higher prices for CO2 emissions: FDP wants to...

The reform of state-owned enterprises is getting better

Flood, von der Leyen in Emilia Romagna with...

Energy Union considers Habeck’s proposals for the heating...

Factory srl, the fashion company that dressed Vasco...

Rai, schedules ready: Green line, Beppe Convertini: bad...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy