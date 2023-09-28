These ten stocks have the most buy recommendations

Finding the stocks with the highest percentage of analyst recommendations can be a smart way to invest. picture alliance / Zoonar | KYRYLO SHEVTSOV

Conflicting signals in the financial market make buying the right stocks more difficult than ever.

An analysis by financial data company FactSet shows the ten best-rated stocks on the stock market.

According to the analysis, two stocks have a 100% buy recommendation.

Rarely has it been so difficult to find the right stocks. On the one hand, market watchers are optimistic, thanks to increasingly positive sentiment and some key tech stocks that have risen more than expected this year thanks to the AI ​​wave.

On the other hand, the US Federal Reserve is indicating further interest rate increases this year. Oil prices have also skyrocketed, and general economic uncertainty raises the question of whether the recession that has so far failed to materialize is yet to come.

Market observers are still optimistic

John Butters, senior earnings analyst at the financial data company FactSet, evaluated 11,062 analyst ratings and identified the most positively rated stocks on Wall Street: According to this, stock analysts are currently relatively optimistic.

“After a decline in July (from 54.8 percent to 54.0 percent), the overall share of buy recommendations has increased from the end of August to today (from 54.0 percent to 54.4 percent),” writes Butters.

Since the end of August, buy ratings have increased in five of the S&P 500’s 11 sectors, Butters said. The largest increase occurred in the cyclical consumer goods sector (from 55.5 percent to 57.5 percent). However, the sector is still behind the energy sector, which has the highest share of buy recommendations at 64 percent.

“Analysts, however, are most pessimistic for the consumer staples sector, which has the lowest share of buy recommendations at 45 percent. The consumer staples sector also has the highest share of hold recommendations (47 percent) and is tied with the industrial sector with the highest share of sell recommendations (eight percent),” said Butters.

The ten stocks with the most buy recommendations on the market:

1. Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Markets Insider

Ticker: ARE

Market capitalization: 19.36 billion dollars (18.36 billion euros)

