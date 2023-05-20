These well-known brands mostly mispronounce Germans

Nike is the largest sporting goods manufacturer in the world. But how do you pronounce the name correctly? Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Many brands are global and therefore also successful in Germany. But how do you actually pronounce names like Nike from the USA, Huawei from China or Louis Vuitton from France? In order not to embarrass themselves, many consumers search the Internet for the correct pronunciation. The consulting company Adventrum has created a ranking from the search queries. Here are the German marks whose correct pronunciation is most frequently searched for around the world.

In Germany, almost everyone knows global brands like Apple, Google or Coca Cola – and usually also knows how these brand names are pronounced. It becomes more difficult with brands like Huawei or Hyundai. And even the correct pronunciation of seemingly simple names like Nike regularly causes debate. What could be more obvious than searching the internet for the correct pronunciation of brand names. The consulting company Adventrum created a ranking list from such search queries on Google. Here are the top ten global brands whose correct pronunciation in Germany is most frequently searched for on the Internet.

1. Nike

The name of the largest sporting goods manufacturer in the world goes back to the Greek goddess of victory Nike return. The company is from the USA. The brand name is correctly pronounced Nai-ki.

2. Google

The made-up word Google is in analogy to the word English word googol. It describes the number 1 followed by 100 zeros. Google is one of the few brands whose name has even made it into common parlance as a verb. In Germany, Googling is used as a synonym for “searching the Internet”. The correct pronunciation is Gu-gl.

3. Porsche

Where does the brand name come from Porsche is made clear in the company name: Dr. Ing. hc F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft. In 1931, Ferdinand Porsche, who gave the company its name, set up his own design office, which, among other things, designed the first Volkswagen, the VW Beetle. After the Second World War, Porsche began building its own sports cars.

4. PayPal

The name of the payment service PayPal is made up of the English words Pay for payment and Pal for friend or buddy. So it’s called something like payment buddy. Pronounced Päi-Pal, in phonetic transcription: [ˈpeɪˌpæl]

5. YouTube

The name of the video service YouTube is also composed. Tube is colloquial in the USA for television, derived from the old tube devices. So YouTube describes the purpose of the service that anyone can “watch TV” by uploading videos. Pronunciation: Ju-Tub or Ju-Tjub or in phonetic transcription: dfldfadf [ˈjuːtuːb oder ˈjuːtjuːb]

6. Huawei

The name of the Chinese manufacturer of mobile phones and telecommunications equipment stands for “Chinese success” or “promising China“. Huawei is one of the first Chinese high-tech companies to successfully sell its products worldwide with a Chinese brand name. The correct pronunciation is Ua-wey or phonetically [xwǎˈwěɪ]

7. LinkedIn

The network for professional and business contacts is available in 24 languages. It is always pronounced linkt-in or phonetically [ˌliŋkt.ˈɪn]) – i.e. without the e between k and d.

8. Apple

Apple goes back to an idea of ​​co-founder Steve Jobs. He is said to have told his co-founders that the company would be called Apple if nobody could think of anything better. The apple then became the company’s logo. This makes pronunciation easy, like the English word for apple.

9. Hermes

The Parisian fashion company owes its name not to a reference to the messenger of the gods, but to the surname of its founder, Thierry Hermès. Incidentally, the master saddler was born in Krefeld. Hermès is pronounced with a silent H and the stress on the è, i.e. Er-mes or in phonetic transcription: [ɛʀˈmɛs]

10. Louis Vuitton

The name of the luxury brand Louis Vuitton also goes back to the name of the founder. Louis Vuitton founded his company in Paris in 1854. Today it belongs to the luxury group LVMH, one of the most valuable companies in the world. The mark is pronounced correctly: Lui Vüi-Ton, with the stress on the first syllable of the second word.

for the ranking Business Names Generator Adventrum evaluated Google searches for the phrases “how do you say…” and “how do you say…” for popular brands.