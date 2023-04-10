“They have to throw you in concrete”, the threats to the councilor of the Greens

“500 messages of insults and threats for my battle in the stadium, on fb but above all on instagram”: he denounces them, on social networks, Carlo Monguzzi, group leader in the municipal council of Green Europe. Monguzzi publishes some of the threats received, including “they have to throw you in the castings for the new stadium”.

Monguzzi: “There is a stadium, renovate it and if it doesn’t go well, look for an abandoned area without consuming new land”

“The insulters don’t know that when I am convinced of an idea or a principle – writes the city councilor – I certainly don’t get scared or intimidated and in fact I will continue my battle with greater determination”. “My battle – he adds – says a simple thing: there is a stadium, renovate it and if it doesn’t go well, look for an abandoned area without consuming new soil or greenery as the EU also asks us. The projects so far want to build on three green spaces: the park of the captains in San Siro, the Maura and the San Francesco area in San Donato. It is logical that they are not good”

