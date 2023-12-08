They just missed out on becoming Limburg Entrepreneur of the Year: “We come from a deep valley”

© Dick Demey

Luc De Munck (Facil): “These are all champions in the end”

Luc De Munck CEO of the Genk specialist in fastening materials Facil. — © Dick Demey

“Limburg can rightly be proud of its entrepreneurs,” says Luc De Munck, CEO of the Genk specialist in fastening materials Facil. Facil may not take home the award, but for Luc De Munck satisfaction prevails. “We were already happy with the nomination. The fact that we can stand here today, with such a great winner, is an extraordinary reward. These are all champions at the end of the day.”

Luc De Munck is also satisfied with the trajectory that Facil has completed in recent years and which was rewarded by the jury with a nomination. “We are coming out of a deep valley after the closure of Ford Genk, but it is mainly the merit of our employees that we are where we are today.”

Marleen Flemings (Umami): “Doing our best again”

© Karel Hemerijckx

“Fantastic to be in such wonderful company.” This is how CEO Marleen Flemings of Umami Groep, the Genk catering company that made it to the final for the second consecutive time, responds. “We know our figures, so we had hoped for a second nomination. It’s great that the jury also appreciated our performance this year, and it’s great to be there again.”

Marleen Flemings especially has words of praise for the winner. “A completely deserved winner,” said the CEO. “We will of course have to wait and see whether we will be there again next year, but we will certainly do our best.”

(gc)

Share this: Facebook

X

