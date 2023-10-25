Home » They received income but had jobs: eleven people stopped in Como
Business

They received income but had jobs: eleven people stopped in Como

by admin
They received income but had jobs: eleven people stopped in Como

They received income but had jobs: eleven people stopped in Como

The Como Financial Police discovered 11 people who received citizenship income between 2021 and 2023 without being entitled to it. The investigations led to andhighlighted the inconsistencies between the data declared in the requests submitted to the INPS and the real incomes of the recipients or their families.

The case history of irregularities, the investigators explain, is quite varied

The case history of irregularities, the investigators explain, is quite varied: two people were found to be employees, one a cross-border worker in Switzerland, the other in France; others instead failed to declare the presence in their family unit of members with incomes, so as not to exceed cumulative limits provided by law below which it is possible to request the subsidy. Among those audited was also a VAT holder who did not declare all of his income to the tax authorities.

The Financial Police has forwarded the names for the INPS to theinterruption of the provision of the benefit

The Financial Police has forwarded the names for the INPS to theinterruption of the provision of the benefit. At the same time, the process for the recovery of the sums unduly received amounting, in total, to over 135mila euro.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Usa: retail sales -1.1% in December. The ex car and petrol numbers

You may also like

Piazza Affari closes at -0.8% before DBRS

Festive Products in High Demand at the 134th...

Why innovations cannot be locked up

Winter tires or Four Seasons? How to make...

China’s Top 100 Internet Companies of 2023 Revealed:...

These 21 Stocks Can Beat the Market, According...

Eni, in the third quarter operating profit of...

Qi’anxin Retains First Place in the List of...

Inchcape Expands Presence in Central America with Mercedes-Benz...

Analyzing Alphabet’s Stock Price

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy