They received income but had jobs: eleven people stopped in Como

The Como Financial Police discovered 11 people who received citizenship income between 2021 and 2023 without being entitled to it. The investigations led to andhighlighted the inconsistencies between the data declared in the requests submitted to the INPS and the real incomes of the recipients or their families.

The case history of irregularities, the investigators explain, is quite varied

The case history of irregularities, the investigators explain, is quite varied: two people were found to be employees, one a cross-border worker in Switzerland, the other in France; others instead failed to declare the presence in their family unit of members with incomes, so as not to exceed cumulative limits provided by law below which it is possible to request the subsidy. Among those audited was also a VAT holder who did not declare all of his income to the tax authorities.

The Financial Police has forwarded the names for the INPS to theinterruption of the provision of the benefit

The Financial Police has forwarded the names for the INPS to theinterruption of the provision of the benefit. At the same time, the process for the recovery of the sums unduly received amounting, in total, to over 135mila euro.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Facebook

X

