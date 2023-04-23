They try to (re) kill Pope Wojtyla. The mysteries of the Emanuela Orlandi case

As an agnostic, they failed to kill him alive, now they try to kill him dead

“Orlandi is a planetary case: it contains many lies told in the last 39 years“, wrote Pino Nicotri a few months ago, reporting the news that Netflix launched the mystery of the disappearance of fifteen-year-old Emanuela in June 1983, with a documentary film in 4 episodes, broadcast in 160 countries.

This gives a good idea of ​​the interest aroused by the “Orlando case“: I don’t know how many books have dealt with the mystery. I quote that of Giovanna Maria Maglie “Goodbye Emanuela. The true story of the Orlandi case, the kidnapping, the misdirections, the solution”.

Book I have not read and will not read. Too difficult and complicated to follow closely: secret services, mafia, Gray Wolves, KGB, CIA, Bulgaria, Turkey, Spain, England, the IOR scandal, Calvi found hanged under a bridge, etc… La Maglie then, he says Nicotri, “promises a lot right from the title, but nothing solves, limiting oneself to the usual reveries churned out over the past 40 years by mythomaniacs and the like. After Maglie’s book, an episode of Dark Side Storia, hosted by Gianluca Zanella and with the millionth interview with Pietro Orlandi. Who not only insists on accusing the last three popes of silence, but even hints at the suspicion that Ratzinger has resigned as pope for something to do with the disappearance of Emanuela. Finally, the play of the Trastevere Theater “The Vatican citizen Emanuela Orlandi” and the bang of Netflix. Who churned out the Vatican Girl miniseries of four episodes visible in 160 countries.”

