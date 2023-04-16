Home » They undressed their classmates with an app: two students accused of child pornography
Business

They undressed their classmates with an app: two students accused of child pornography

by admin
They undressed their classmates with an app: two students accused of child pornography

Schoolgirls stripped with Bikinioff app, the two boys under investigation surprised and unaware

Nude photos on cell phones of their companions without ever having posed undressed. This is what happened to five 13-year-old girls in a middle school in the province of Rome. As he tells Republicsome of their peers, in fact, they took the images shared on social networks of their companions and retouched them with an app in order to virtually strip them naked. The app used by the boys is called Bikinioff e it is a “bot” that manages to undress the subject portrayed in the photo.

The images, after making the rounds of the middle school attended by the victims, arrived on their own phones. And four of them, after talking to their parents, have decided to report it. The carabinieri have tracked down two fourteen year olds as the authors of the offending shots. Now they are being investigated by the juvenile prosecutor’s office for the production of child pornography.

The investigation is at the beginning, and it is not excluded that other classmates also produced the images that ended up on the mobile phones in the middle of the school. According to who investigates “This is the first case that arrives in our offices but we don’t exclude that there are many other photos going around and that the denunciations do not come out of shame for the victims”. While the two boys under investigation showed themselves surprised and unaware of the seriousness of their act: “It’s just a joke”, they said in front of the carabinieri.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

IMF: The energy crisis is not over in...

Sudan, war between coup plotters: hundreds dead and...

Inner Mongolia Wind Power and Energy Storage Industry...

Mongolia unveils anti-corruption strategy | Government of Mongolia,...

Art, new sales record for the market in...

Mongolia unveils anti-corruption strategy | press portal

Crozza/Calenda tries to form a Third Pole on...

Stadtwerke Bruchsal are hiring e-scooters: Newspaper for municipal...

Calenda-Renzi, rags fly: “I didn’t take money from...

Scammers lure you with high interest rates

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy