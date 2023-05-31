They walk on a 35-metre-high crane: reported for drunkenness

Madness of two young people in Milan: a 23-year-old boy and girl, both university students, have been caught walking on a 35m high crane. The two, visibly altered, were charged with drunkenness. A police car intervened around 2 in via Formentini. The agents saw them walking standing on the arm of the structure, after having climbed over a protection at the base to climb, and convinced them to get off. Subscribe to the newsletter

