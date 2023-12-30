Thin staffing levels – absences are affecting the economy – News

Contents

Employees are absent from work for more than nine days a year due to illness or accident – and increasingly for psychological reasons. The costs to the economy run into the billions.

Author: Marco Schnurrenberger

The development: On average, full-time employees lost 9.3 days due to illness or accident in 2022. A number that has risen sharply in recent years. Particularly noticeable: 15 to 24 year olds are most affected at 10.4 days. Compared to 2019, absences due to illness and accidents in this age group have increased by 60 percent. The development is pointing upwards across generations. With one exception: the duration of absences is stable in the group of 55 to 64 year olds.

The costs: The majority of Swiss companies are protected against the risk of absences with daily sickness benefit insurance. However, the premiums for this have become significantly more expensive in recent years due to the increase in claims. Companies now spend a total of almost five billion francs on daily sickness benefit insurance. In addition, there are unquantifiable costs for recruiting and training temporary employees.

The example: At the company “Stamm Bau” in Arlesheim/BL, employees are absent an average of 14 days per year – significantly more than the Swiss average. According to the company, the costs for this amount to between four and five percent of sales. For comparison: the construction industry generally generates between two and three percent net profit.

The reasons: Current figures from Swica, the largest daily sickness benefit insurance company, show that the development can be explained in particular by increasing long-term absences. In the last five years, Swica recorded 36 percent more cases in which psychological stress was diagnosed. In more than half of these cases, employees cited conflict at work as one of the reasons for their illness.

This is what the unions say: Luca Cirigliano, central secretary at the Swiss Federation of Trade Unions, blames employers for the increased absences. Because they would require employees to be “available at all times” – even on weekends. “You no longer recover, you lose social contacts.” Cirigliano even speaks of a “burnout epidemic”. This particularly affects young people: “People who are interested in science are said to be endangering themselves.”

This is what the employers’ association says: Daniella Lützelschwab, head of the labor market department at the Swiss Employers’ Association, defends herself against the unions’ criticism: “Burnouts have various reasons, and personal matters also play a role.” From their point of view, it is wrong to solely blame the employers. Lützelschwab sees a possible solution in more flexible working models. Because of the failures and the costs that would result from them, companies would have to act in their own interest and make it easier to combine private life and work.

