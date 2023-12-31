Home » Things will become critical in these sectors in 2024
Things will become critical in these sectors in 2024

Overall, credit insurers expect an increase in insolvencies of around ten percent in 2024, “after the number of company bankruptcies is expected to have increased by 20 to 25 percent to 17,400 to 18,200 in 2023,” as the general association (GDV) recently announced. The GDV cited the overall economic situation as well as the persistently high energy and material prices as reasons. Since energy will be permanently more expensive, entire sectors of the economy, such as the chemical industry, would face major challenges. In fact, the industry is currently looking very closely at the business development of companies like OQ Chemicals.

Mechanical and plant engineering as well as the automotive industry also remained a constant topic due to their economic importance and the profound change, Tillmann Peeters, partner at the Falkensteg management consultancy, was quoted as saying a few weeks ago. And the problem of skilled workers continues to be an open flank for the German economy. “The staff shortage will remain an issue in 2024,” says Dorothée Fritsch from the consulting firm FTI-Andersch. “Employees are desperately needed in the catering and healthcare sectors, among others.”

