The economic weakness is likely to slow down the recovery on the labor market somewhat this year. The increase in the number of unemployed by almost 50,000 people is mainly due to Ukrainian citizens who are gradually being integrated into the labor market. The unemployment rate is therefore likely to fall again to 5.1 percent next year, after 5.4 percent this year and 5.3 percent last year.

According to the spring forecast, the state budget will initially be in the red. The deficit is expected to be 1.3 and 0.3 percent of economic output this year and next. The government financing deficit would thus be significantly lower than expected in December. “In particular, the expenditures that were estimated for the state energy price brakes were reduced by a total of a good 35 billion euros because, from today’s perspective, the procurement prices for electricity and gas in the forecast period are lower than expected,” it says.

