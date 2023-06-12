Home » Third banking pole, Bper extinguishes expectations: no to other mergers
Third banking pole, Bper extinguishes expectations: no to other mergers

“Today we are not in a position to review or consider any other transactions. This does not mean that we are for or against the third pole.” This was stated by the CEO of BPER Bank, Piero Luigi Montani, during the FABI National Congress. Montani’s words came in response to a question about the Emilian group’s interest in theexpected formation of a third pole banking, involving – in particular – Bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

“There are other banks that have crossed the river and are on the other side, we are in the ford, we need to consolidate“, he added, underlining the rapid growth of the group’s scope and assets following the acquisition of the UBI branches and Banca Carige. On Friday, on the sidelines of the CONSOB meeting, both Montani and Charles Cimbri – president of Unipol, which is an important shareholder of the Emilian bank – had denied the rumors about a possible convergence between BPER and MPS. (Ticker)

