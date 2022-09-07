The exterior is enhanced by refined finishes such as the front grille and LED light clusters, which create the famous signature of daytime running lights (DRL). The headlights with a new design, the thinnest ever fitted to a Land Rover, are positioned above a lower bumper with a double air intake that incorporates an element that divides it horizontally, in body color, and gives the impression of a greater width.

How are the interiors

Once aboard, the style of the exterior is proposed again: the materials of all of good quality are pleasant to the eye and to the touch and some are even sustainable. These include high-quality Ultrafabrics lightweight fabrics finished in eye-catching new two-tone colorways, while a unique textile option is also available that extends to the dashboard and door details. Alternatives include luxurious embossed leather, Windsor or soft semi-aniline options.

The driver can count on a 13.7-inch digital dashboard, in the center of the dashboard there is a large 13.1-inch touch display from which the infotainment can be accessed (it has Android Auto and Apple Car Play protocols also wireless) and to the numerous adjustment systems of the car.

In the area below the touchscreen there are knobs for adjusting the climate.

In the central tunnel, there are storage compartments, USB sockets, housing for inductive smartphone charging and a refrigerated compartment to keep drinks cool.