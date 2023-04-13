Calenda and the tweet on the “divorce” with Renzi

The de profundis to the single party intones it Charles Calenda: “The project failed”. This is the epilogue of a clash which, in an underground manner, has been going on for months within the so-called Third Pole. Since, that is, Matteo Renzi took over the reins of Italia Viva, assuming the office of president. Continued with the discussion on the leadership of the party that should have been and on more prosaic issues, such as the resources to be put in place for the European elections. Nothing new: issues that have always emerged in the passages that saw the dissolution of political forces to give birth to new subjects.

In this case, however, mutual suspicions seemed stronger than the intended project. And the vase overflowed. The last straw, according to what the protagonists of the affair refer, was the political committee meeting last night to untie the knots that had materialized in recent days. The confrontation, however, was too heated to give hope for a recomposition. The conditions of Action remained those of the early dissolution of the two forces to run united in the European elections. Together with this, the pooling of the economic resources of the two political subjects. Conditions that did not convince Italia Viva, according to reports calendar.

“Renzi’s response was clear: the unavailability to dissolve Italia Viva in any case”, says the secretary of Action who must also acknowledge the unavailability of the leader IV “to make a commitment to pass the resources of Italia Viva to the new party. Because the party was born without resources, without the 2 per thousand and has to face the campaign for the European elections. Obviously they were all commitments that Action was willing to take, exactly parallel”, he explains again calendar.

“Alibi”, is Italia Viva’s curt response: “The arguments used appear to be alibis. Italia Viva is ready to disband, as Action, on October 30, after a free and democratic congress. As regards resources, Italia Viva has transferred up to to date almost one and a half million euros to Carlo’s advertising team calendar and is ready to contribute half of the expenses necessary for the congressional phase and to transfer resources from the moment of the birth of the single party”. Therefore, for the Renzians, the stop to the single party project is “a unilateral choice by Carlo calendar. We think he’s a sensational own goal but we respect Action’s decisions.”

Now, all that remains for Action is to “go forward” by opening up “to the liberal and popular wing”. Translated: we are working to attract that moderate electorate who do not recognize themselves in the government right just as they do not recognize themselves in the Democratic Party. The problem remains of managing groups that are still common in the House and Senate between Italia Viva and Azione. “In recent weeks I have been showered with insults from all sides, from Italia Viva and from Renzi himself. I have not responded to these insults. My comments have always been timely and of a political nature. I will not respond to these insults”, he says calendar: “There is a problem of mutual trust and we need to work on this. Because in any case we have common parliamentary groups”.

