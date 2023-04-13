Third Pole, the single party will not be born. irreconcilable positions

calendar e Renzi they can’t stand each other and never miss an opportunity to prove it. The meetings cross of Action e Italy alive to seek an agreement on the single party, in reality they are meetings of wrestling. Yesterday’s evening also confirmed the distances between the two parties. Late in the evening, when the delegations of Action and Italia viva – we read in the Corriere della Sera – were giving each other appointment for the next day to close the agreementCalenda left the summit blurting out: “Un nothing done, so the single party is not born. There are still 18 hours of recovery to close this point. Close it, fine. He doesn’t close it, we are serene people and we will continue to build a liberal democratic pole, knowing that Italia viva has put us in a position not to do so”. In the end it seemed like a wrestling match. Politically, more than one punchsome spectacular moves, but in the end nobody seemed to have really hurt, at least for now, because both would seriously lose out. The 48 hours of hard battle between Calenda and Renzi seemed to have ended with one pax armata.

Then – continues the Corriere – here it is new breakwith the words of Maria Elena Woods, not precisely of mutual respect. We with Matthew Richetti we have been attacked a lot violent. We have made it clear that this is not the way it works». From the opposing front, however, listen to the statements of the leader of Actionthe tones are just as strong: “He asked us to do not plus the Leopold. This is unacceptable”. But Calenda would also have arrived another jab: “We have clarified that in the governing bodies of the party there cannot be those who have conflicts of interest“.

