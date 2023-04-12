Third pole, between Calenda and Renzi “it’s over”

“It seems to me that nobody wants to do anything anymore. In the end, Calenda and Renzi can’t stay together and in my opinion everything breaks apart”. To tell a LaPresse is an authoritative source of Iv who comments on the question and answer between Action and Italia viva, increasingly heated in the last few hours. Nervousness has passed the danger levels and the cross-accusions do not suggest easy solutions.

“The real reason Carlo went crazy is that he understood that some of us want to run against him”, they attack the Renzians, who continue to mention the name of Luigi Marattin as a possible adversary of the leader of Action in the race for the secretariat of the single party. Not only. “Action could fall apart: Carfagna could leave”, is the forecast of those who see the former minister of the South “ready to return to FI”.

The reply from the Action headquarters was dry: “The crux is that Renzi, who has returned to being secretary of IV, does not want to dissolve it and does not want to allocate the 2×1000 to the new party. The money guy doesn’t mess around” is the accusation, which however is rejected to the sender by the Renzians: “Nonsense”. The distance that emerged between the two leaders in an increasingly evident way after Renzi’s decision to assume the direction of the Reformist from 3 May next, according to parliamentarians of both sides, at this moment “seems difficult to recompose”.

