Third Pole, total war IV-Calenda. Renzi “snatches” 7 other members of Action

War between Action and Italia Viva: new signings by Renzi among the forces of Calenda

“As managers of Azione and members of the former secretariat of Azione Roma, we have decided to leave Azione to join the project to build the Third Pole with Italia Viva with conviction”. This was declared by Noemi Scopelliti, former secretary of Azione Roma and delegate to the national assembly, Diego De Renzis, former deputy secretary and head of organization of Azione Roma, Gianluca Fioravanti, councilor of City Hall XI and head of Azione Roma training, Rosanna Stanco, coordinator of the shadow council and of the Azione Roma thematic tables, Luca Giacobbe, deputy secretary and head of Legal Affairs of Azione Roma, Enrico Pagano, former head of communication of Azione Roma, Luca Olivetti, former head of Azione Roma membership.

“Let me be clear: this is not about ‘theft’ but about our voluntary request to join a party, Italia Viva, which is increasingly assuming the role of primary interlocutor with all those political subjects and movements who recognize themselves in the European family of reformists, democrats and liberals and who we hope will join the next European elections under the banner of Renew Europe” they continue. “Calenda’s sudden decision to interrupt the process of building the reformist Pole with Italia Viva, followed by the continuous declarations that reaffirm a clear and unilateral intention not to present lists associated with the next European elections, represents the latest political act that is incomprehensible to us and for a substantial part of the Action community and of our voters who have been witnessing, for some time now, the astonished political line of the party. By joining Italia Viva, we continue our journey towards the Third Pole, meeting up with all those who courageously gave up comfortable roles to embark on a new adventure, with the usual spirit of service that has distinguished our political path”.

“The meeting of the Italia Viva parliamentarians took place on Friday afternoon. The line proposed by Matteo Renzi was unanimously shared. The National Assembly of the party will be held in Naples on Saturday 10 June”. Thus in a note the press office of Italia Viva. According to what was learned from those who attended the meeting, Matteo Renzi underlined that no one in Italia Viva intends to break with Action, not even as regards the groups. “Time is proving us right and those who come to us come because they believe in the reformist project,” Renzi would have added. During the meeting, the will to see an end to the personal attacks on Renzi and to work for the joint project in the European elections was unanimously reaffirmed. Meanwhile, today other Azione executives have left Calenda to join Italia Viva.

