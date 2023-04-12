Home Business Third Polo, there are the first repentant: “Carfagna and Gelmini will return to Fi”
Third Polo, there are the first repentant: "Carfagna and Gelmini will return to Fi"

Third Polo, there are the first repentant: “Carfagna and Gelmini will return to Fi”

Third Pole, the general stampede has begun: the project has failed

Il single party created one fracture perhaps incurable between Renzi e calendar. Il Third Pole seems to have already reached the end of the line, you can tell from declarations of fire of the managers of Italy alive e Action. “Positions now irreconcilable. One redial? It would take a miracle“, they let it be known – reads the Corriere della Sera – from both fronts. Late in the evening, the crisis seems to freeze: “There is no reason to break the one-party project,” he says Renzi during the assembly with his parliamentarians. And then: “Italia viva will dissolve when there is a single party”. According to the former premier behind the break there would only be “alibi and fake motivations. We we gave circa 1.5 millionthe majority of which were spent per to promote the face and name of Charles Calenda“.

Dai Renzians – continues the Corriere – have been added poisonous voices: “Action may fall apart: Mara Carfagna and Mariastella Gelmini they could go back to Fi”. The first throws water on the fire: “No more attacks in Calenda, let’s tone it down”. And the second: “It’s useful clarity on dissolution of the parties of origin”. From Action rincarano: “Renzi does not want to dissolve Iv e does not want allocate the 2 per thousand al new party. The guy doesn’t joke about money”. Politics is a matter of numbers. First the percentages of consensus collapsed. Then the funding. At first, the one-party project suffered a accelerated after the excellent result at administrative of Rome in 2021, when Calenda nearly reached 20%. A boom triggered by local factors. Because then came the test of Policies: in September, although Action had joined Iv to reach the double digithas arrived only 7.8%.

