Third term for mayors and governors. From Salvini "favor" to De Luca (and Zaia)
Third term for mayors and governors. From Salvini “favor” to De Luca (and Zaia)

Third term for mayors and governors. From Salvini “favor” to De Luca (and Zaia)

Salvini: “I’m already thinking about who will carry the center-right flag challenging De Luca or who will be a candidate for De Luca in the Campania Region”

“I am in favor of a third term for governors and mayors”. This is the position expressed by the deputy prime minister Matthew Salviniresponding in Naples to a question from journalists on the hypothesis of a re-nomination for president of the Campania Region, Vincent DeLucawhich is already in its second term.

“I’m for not for By Luca, for Tizio or Caio – explains the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport – I am against linear cuts. If someone is good and is chosen by the citizens and has served two terms, he can reapply and the citizens will then choose. If one is good he can make even four, if one is a goat even one is too much. I am in favor of the fact that they can come back, then De Luca comes back to the citizens like Emiliano and Zaia. If they vote for him, long live democracy, but I am in favor of the fact that they can be proposed again”.

“I’m already thinking about who will carry the flag of centre-right challenging De Luca or whoever will be a candidate for De Luca in Campania Region, because in recent years, both in the Municipality of Naples and in the Region, we have arrived late and the citizens have rightly punished us”, explains the leader of the Carroccio. “In Campania we have to work more than elsewhere – he underlines – but we give it our all, with facts. In Molise we started from scratch, we didn’t even have a regional councilor, while from today we have a councilor and we will have a councilor. We started here a few years ago and we want to win the challenge of good governance, of the League which governs well in Sicily as in Veneto”.

