This 630 percent yield stock trader has 6 buy criteria

Timothy Sykes trades penny stocks and teaches others how to trade stocks. Timothy Sykes

Timothy Sykes created a checklist of seven criteria he uses to decide whether to enter a trade

It helps him determine if enough signals are converging to support his thesis.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider. This article has been automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article

Timothy Sykes started trading stocks in 1999 when the dot-com bubble burst. At the time, he had no clear idea of ​​what he was trading. He tried large cap stocks, followed the fundamentals and watched various indicators. But he never progressed and was lucky when he maintained a 50/50 win/loss ratio.

Sykes prefers simple indicators

Today, he not only uses the usual technical indicators such as Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) or Bollinger Bands, but also a number of signals that support his trading style to enter and exit a trade.

“Imagine different chefs having different recipes,” says Sykes. “Everyone is in the same kitchen, but they have their own perspective on the market. And I like simple indicators. Some people, like programmers and many academics, are very fond of mathematical models. I’m not that good at math.”

