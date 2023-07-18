This app aims to give consumers more insight

In the coming year, further innovations are to be added, as Schufa announced: “In 2024 we want to give people the opportunity to use Bonify as a personal data cockpit and to simulate their personal score with their data.” Consumers should then use the app, for example Check the impact of taking out another installment loan or how their credit rating would improve if they canceled a credit card. “This further development is a further step towards more transparency as to which factors specifically influence the personal score and how,” advertises the Schufa.

