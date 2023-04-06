Explanations are always lacking. For example, in the case of “household-related expenses”, questions are asked about expenses for “mini jobs” without really explaining the background. One indication only says that it is about expenses for minor employment in private households (mini jobs). Babysitters are given as an example. Shortly thereafter, “Expenses for employees” are queried, with the indication that tenants could state “proportional costs according to § 35a EStG” from the utility bill, such as caretaker costs. Other services are better at taking users by the hand so that they really know what is in demand – and what they should pay attention to.

This lack of support takes revenge, especially when things get complicated, for example with the self-employed or landlords. Wundertax is actually characterized by the fact that it also covers such topics (most apps and browser offers exclude these topics). But the simple query leaves the users alone. For example, there is only one input field for the rental expenses. Users must determine and add up all the items to be entered here themselves, such as depreciation on the building. It would be better to break down the query into more individual items and support them with explanations.