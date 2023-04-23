This controversial billionaire owns the Coachella festival

The company Philip Anschutz. Harry How/Getty Images

Philip Anschutz is worth $10.9 billion and is the owner of AEG, Coachella’s parent company. In addition to the entertainment industry, he also built his fortune with commodities such as oil and railroads. In 2019, Forbes named Anshutz the richest person in the state of Colorado.

Philip Anschutz is an American businessman. “Forbes” estimates his fortune at 10.9 billion US dollars (around 9.9 billion euros).

Philip Anschutz Shaun Clark/Getty Images

Das Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, das is currently taking place in Indio, Californiabelongs to Anschutz, an 83-year-old billionaire businessman whom The New Yorker magazine once dubbed “the man who owns LA” designated. Although he lives in Colorado, Anschutz has deep roots in California’s largest city. He owns Coachella through his company, Anschutz Corporation, and one of its subsidiaries, the Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG).

AEG owns several sports teams, operates more than 90 clubs and theaters around the world, and produces or supports more than 25 music festivals. Anschutz also owns the Los Angeles Kings ice hockey team and one-third of the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team, as well as both teams’ home arena: Crypto.com Arena, formerly known as the Staples Center.

Here’s a look at how the billionaire makes and spends his fortune.

He’s one of only two people to have made Forbes’ list of the richest Americans every year since it was first published in 1982.

Philip Anschutz in 1967. Denver Post/Getty Images

On the first Forbes 400 list from 1982 was Anschutz, then 42 years old, with an estimated net worth of over one billion dollars (around 912 million euros), the seventh richest person in the USA. Sea „BloombergHe founded the Anschutz Corporation in 1965 and joined the family business, which was engaged in oil exploration.

In 1979 he discovered a huge oil field outside of Evanston, Wyoming. A few years later, he made $500 million by selling half of the field. Only he and William Herbert Hunt, whose wealth comes from the oil industry, have been on Forbes’ list of the 400 richest people since its inception, such as “Forbes” confirmed in 2019 to Business Insider.

In 2022 Anschutz was ranked 56th on the list. Today will be personal wealth estimated at 10.9 billion dollars (around 9.9 billion euros).

Anschutz invested in the railroad industry in the 1980s and 1990s.

Anschutz at the dedication of Roseville Station in 1999. Axel Koester/Sygma/Getty Images

He paid $90 million for the Rio Grande Railroad in 1984, which today corresponds to 260 million dollars (around 237 million euros). He bought the Southern Pacific Railroad four years later for $1.8 billion, which is $4.7 billion today. In 1995, he sold both railroads to the Union Pacific, earning him $1.4 billion and giving him right-of-way to lay fiber optic cables.

In the late 1990s, Anschutz’s fiber optic cables became the core of Qwest Communications, the 2010 was acquired by CenturyLink.

After that, he began investing in the entertainment industry.

A Regal Group cinema in Los Angeles. AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

In 2002 he founded Regal Entertainment Group, by merging three bankrupt movie theater chains. Today, the company now known as Regal Cinemas is one of America’s largest cinema chains. As of April 2022, Regal operates 6,787 screens in 505 cinemas worldwide.

Although Anschutz sold a portion of his Regal stock in an IPO in 2002, he remained the controlling shareholder. In 2018, Cineworld closed completed a $3.6 billion deal to buy Regal Cinemas.

In 1994, Anschutz founded AEG, which owns major sports teams such as the LA Lakers and the LA Kings.

LA Lakers player LeBron James. Justin Ford/Freelance Photographer/Getty Images

Is bought his shares in the LA Lakers in 1998 and sold its 27 percent stake in 2021, when the team was valued at five billion dollars (around 4.6 billion euros). To the other sports teams owned by AEG include the Los Angeles Galaxy soccer team, the Cincinnati Cyclones, the Ontario Reign, and German and Swedish ice hockey teams.

The company’s live entertainment division, AEG Presents, is one of the world’s largest organizers of live music and entertainment events.

Die Crypto.com-Arena in Los Angeles. AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Die Crypto.com Arenaformerly known as Staples Centerhas a capacity of 19,000 and hosts more than 250 events each year, including the NBA All-Star Games, NHL All-Star Games and the Grammys, as well as concerts by Bruce Springsteen, U2, Prince, Beyoncé, Paul McCartney, Jay- Z, Kanye West, Adele, Taylor Swift and Britney Spears.

Other venues that are owned by AEG are the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, the O2 in London and the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In addition to sports, Anschutz’s company also owns the hugely popular Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Das Coachella-Festival, 2019. Harrison Jacobs/Business Insider

The popular music festival, held over two weekends in April in Indio, California, is organized by Goldenvoice, the AEG bought in 2001.

The Coachella is famous for its flashy outfits and Instagram-worthy attractions, but also for its musical performances, which in recent years have featured the likes of Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Frank Ocean, Cardi B, Kendrick Lamar, and Radiohead. In 2022 the festival by an estimated 125,000 people per day visited

According to Land Report magazine, Anschutz was the 27th largest landowner in the United States in 2018.

Philip Anschutz. Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post/Getty Images

sea”Land ReportIn 2018, Anschutz was ranked number 27 on the list of landowners with the largest holdings. While the details of Anschutz’ real estate holdings are unknown, he reportedly owns a cattle station in Wyoming that is approximately 1300 square kilometers and now converted into a wind farm becomes.

Anschutz stays out of the public eye and has been dubbed “America’s most reclusive billionaire.”

Anschutz with his wife Nancy in 2018. Kevork S. Djansezian/Getty Images

In 2012, writer George Parker called Anschutz “America’s most reclusive billionaire.” According to the “Los Angeles Times”, Anschutz has numerous shops in the city not even an address in Los Angeles.

“Philip Anschutz is something like the Wizard of Oz,” economist Jack Kyser told the Los Angeles Times‘ in 2006. ‘He’s the man behind the curtain who pulls the triggers. No one sees him, and yet he’s had a tremendous impact on Los Angeles.” According to Bloomberg Anschutz has only given two press conferences so far.

Philip and Nancy Anschutz in 2015. Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post/Getty Images

Anschutz founded the in 1984 Anschutz Foundation, which primarily supports non-profit organizations in Colorado. The University of Colorado School of Medicine, for the 2018 Anschutz 120 million dollars (around 110 million euros) donated, bears his name. Among his major donations are the five million dollars (about 4.6 million euros), which he donated in 2012 to build a new facility for the Denver Boys and Girls Club.

Anschutz is also known for support Republican policies. According to the platform “Open SecretsHe donated $109,500 to the National Republican Congressional Committee in both 2021 and 2022. He has also donated money to individual Republican candidates such as Kevin McCarthy and Rick Santorum.

In 2017, Anschutz became famous because of his reported donations to anti-LGBTQ organizations criticized, including the Alliance Defending Freedom, the National Christian Foundation and the Family Research Council. From the Tax returns show that his foundation donated to the Alliance Defending Freedom and the National Christian Foundation in 2015.

In a rare public statement on the matter Anschutz said in 2017: “The recent claims in the media that I am anti-LGBTQ are nothing more than fake news – it’s all rubbish. I unequivocally support the rights of all people regardless of their sexual orientation.”

AEG did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment from Anschutz on his alleged support of anti-LGBTQ causes.

This article has been translated from English. You can find the original here.