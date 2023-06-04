This economist is supposed to overcome Türkiye’s currency crisis

Mevlut Cavusoglu, who has been Turkey’s foreign minister for almost a decade, is no longer part of the new cabinet. His successor Fidan is a former soldier. From 2010 he headed the Turkish secret service MIT. Most recently, the 55-year-old took part in talks in Moscow about a possible rapprochement between Turkey and Syria. Fidan was criticized after the attempted coup in 2016, but Erdogan stuck by him.

Also read: Election in Turkey – the casino mentality has prevailed

Erdogan appointed former chief of staff Yasar Güler as defense minister. The personal details indicate that Erdogan will pursue a security-oriented policy in the coming years.