This German-Turk built up trading companies with a turnover of over 200 million

Mustafa Baklan came to Germany in the 1970s as the son of a guest worker. He now runs a large grocery store in Mannheim with his brothers. Murat Tosun

“When I heard that the three-month German course was to cost 4,500 marks, I felt sorry for my father,” Mustafa Baklan recalls when his father brought him to Mannheim from Anatolia in 1972. Mustafa Baklan was 16 years old then.

His father, who had come to Germany eight years earlier as a line worker at Mercedes, only earned 900 marks a month at the time. Baklan didn’t want to burden his father with the costs of the German course: “I left the Goethe-Institut and attended a cheaper evening course. I worked during the day,” the now 67-year-old entrepreneur tells us during our visit to the headquarters of Sun Tat Lebensmittel Europe GmbH in Mannheim. Although it’s Saturday, trucks carrying food to major German cities come and go. Baklan’s trading company is now making millions in sales, in 2022 around 230 million euros, says the entrepreneur.

