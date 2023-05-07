This heating law can no longer be saved even with billions in taxes

Et are turbulent times for the Greens: Accustomed to being benevolently followed with their policies by most of the established media, they caught the best man affair involving Robert Habeck’s State Secretary Patrick Graichen on the wrong foot. And last but not least because of the controversial building energy law, the pressure is growing enormously in the own ranks of the traffic light coalition.

Being pushed onto the defensive in this way, the Greens are now trying to save what can be saved – and launch a major liberation. With up to 80 percent, the parliamentary group wants to promote the replacement of fossil boilers. Apart from the fact that the plan will incur immense costs, it shows enormous weaknesses and contradictions – with serious consequences for many owners.