13
A secluded cottage in the English countryside is on the market for £250,000 or about $300,000.
A lack of water and electricity may discourage buyers from bidding on the home, which has been up for sale since last year.
Check out the inside of the derelict home, an “exciting renovation project” 20 minutes’ walk from any parking lot.
This house in northern England was once the home of a railway worker at a nearby railway station. It was abandoned for a decade and is currently on the market for £250,000, or around €280,000
The house is set in the rolling hills of the Yorkshire Dales National Park, a two hour drive north of Manchester
The path to the house, which is about a mile from the nearest road, is “only suitable for 4×4 vehicles and quads,” such as ATVs, according to the listing by British property firm Fisher Hopper
“It’s about a 20-25 minute walk to the property,” Fisher Hopper listing agent Darren Spratt told the BBC. “It’s a way of lugging your groceries.”
The house, which has been on the market for almost a year, currently has no running water or electricity
When the house was last occupied, electricity was generated by an on-site windmill
Water used to be brought in “via a trailer,” the listing said
The listing describes the cottage as an ‘exciting refurbishment project’
This house in northern England was once the home of a railway worker at a nearby railway station. It was abandoned for a decade and is currently on the market for £250,000
Those: BBC
When the house was last occupied, electricity was generated by an on-site windmill.
Water used to be brought in “via a trailer,” the listing said.
The listing describes the cottage as an ‘exciting refurbishment project’.
On the ground floor there is a kitchen, a pantry and a living room
The list calls for the “right buyer with vision”. This imaginative soul will “need a bit of experience and also a bit of money to get the job done,” Spratt told the BBC
The cottage could be transformed into anything from a private family retreat to an “Airbnb-style experience,” the listing says
The listing even suggests offering a ‘refreshment stop’ to walkers on the nearby Yorkshire 3 Peaks Challenge route, which attracts 200,000 visitors each year
The home was once a family home, although its location in the heart of a national park creates challenging logistics for modern life
Spratt told the BBC the future owner would be allowed to ‘haul water barrels to the house on a quad bike’
In its year on the market, the home has garnered a lot of interest on social media — but no buyer yet
“There is great potential here,” advertises the listing of the vacation home
This article was translated from English by Julia Poggensee. You can find the original here.