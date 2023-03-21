Home Business This house without electricity and water costs almost 300,000 euros
This house without electricity and water costs almost 300,000 euros

The Yorkshire Dales area is famous for its rugged beauty and unspoilt countryside.
Fisher Hopper

A secluded cottage in the English countryside is on the market for £250,000 or about $300,000.

A lack of water and electricity may discourage buyers from bidding on the home, which has been up for sale since last year.

Check out the inside of the derelict home, an “exciting renovation project” 20 minutes’ walk from any parking lot.

This house in northern England was once the home of a railway worker at a nearby railway station. It was abandoned for a decade and is currently on the market for £250,000, or around €280,000

The house, whose address is listed as 3 Bleamoor Cottages, was listed for sale in April 2022.

Fisher Hopper

The house is set in the rolling hills of the Yorkshire Dales National Park, a two hour drive north of Manchester

Fisher Hopper

The path to the house, which is about a mile from the nearest road, is “only suitable for 4×4 vehicles and quads,” such as ATVs, according to the listing by British property firm Fisher Hopper

The cottage is on a path popular with walkers and hikers that leads to a 2,415ft mountain called Whernside.

Fisher Hopper

“It’s about a 20-25 minute walk to the property,” Fisher Hopper listing agent Darren Spratt told the BBC. “It’s a way of lugging your groceries.”

The back of the hut is an indicator that it is a large fixer upper.

Fisher Hopper

The house, which has been on the market for almost a year, currently has no running water or electricity

The kitchen of the house.

Fisher Hopper

When the house was last occupied, electricity was generated by an on-site windmill

The sink overlooks the Yorkshire Dales.

Fisher Hopper

Water used to be brought in “via a trailer,” the listing said

A pantry is located off the main kitchen.

Fisher Hopper

The listing describes the cottage as an ‘exciting refurbishment project’

The living room of the cottage.

Fisher Hopper

Rolling hills of brown and yellow grass with a tiny cottage in the distance
A square stone cottage on a green lawn against a blue sky
Those: BBC

A sink overlooks the window overlooking the countryside
An abandoned room with fading yellow cabinets and peeling green paint on the walls
A fireplace in an abandoned room with a view of the countryside
On the ground floor there is a kitchen, a pantry and a living room

Another view of the living room.

Fisher Hopper

The list calls for the “right buyer with vision”. This imaginative soul will “need a bit of experience and also a bit of money to get the job done,” Spratt told the BBC

The back wall of the living room.

Fisher Hopper

The cottage could be transformed into anything from a private family retreat to an “Airbnb-style experience,” the listing says

One of the bedrooms on the second floor.

Fisher Hopper

The listing even suggests offering a ‘refreshment stop’ to walkers on the nearby Yorkshire 3 Peaks Challenge route, which attracts 200,000 visitors each year

A second bedroom upstairs.

Fisher Hopper

The home was once a family home, although its location in the heart of a national park creates challenging logistics for modern life

The third bedroom in the house.

Fisher Hopper

Spratt told the BBC the future owner would be allowed to ‘haul water barrels to the house on a quad bike’

The bathroom on the second floor.

Fisher Hopper

In its year on the market, the home has garnered a lot of interest on social media — but no buyer yet

A hallway on the second floor connects the three bedrooms.

Fisher Hopper

“There is great potential here,” advertises the listing of the vacation home

The property, which includes a low stone wall, is located near “limestone karst” formations.

Fisher Hopper

This article was translated from English by Julia Poggensee. You can find the original here.

