The Yorkshire Dales area is famous for its rugged beauty and unspoilt countryside. Fisher Hopper

A secluded cottage in the English countryside is on the market for £250,000 or about $300,000.

A lack of water and electricity may discourage buyers from bidding on the home, which has been up for sale since last year.

Check out the inside of the derelict home, an “exciting renovation project” 20 minutes’ walk from any parking lot.