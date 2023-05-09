This is a billionaire’s number one piece of advice for success

Berkshire CEO Buffett and Vice Chairman Munger. Nati Harnik/Associated Press

Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholders meeting was held on Saturday. Berkshire CEO Warren Buffett and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger shared advice on business and life. Munger’s Advice: Eliminate toxic people who can get in the way of your path to success.

Success can depend on the company you keep, says billionaire Charlie Munger.

Munger, Warren Buffett’s business partner, offered a mix of business and life advice while speaking alongside Buffett at Berkshire Hathaway’s annual stockholders’ meeting on Saturday. While discussing their thoughts on the recent banking crisis and the rise of AI, the duo’s business acumen occasionally took a philosophical turn into considerations of friendship and when it might be time to break up with someone.

Munger specifically emphasized that toxic people could get in the way of a person’s path to success. “The big life lesson is to get the fuck out of your life — and do it fast,” Munger said.

“It’s so easy to spend less than you earn, invest wisely, avoid toxic people and toxic activities, learn for a lifetime, and forego many rewards,” he added. “If you do all of this, you will almost certainly succeed. If not, you need good luck.”

Buffett agrees with Munger

Prior to Munger’s comments, Buffett made a similar statement. Buffett said people need to recognize that others can manipulate them and avoid falling into that behavior.

“I’ve never known anyone who was basically kind and died without friends,” Buffett said. “And I’ve known a lot of people with money who died without friends.”

The friendship between Buffett and Munger may be a prime example. Buffett told CNBC in 2021 that, early in their careers, they both aspired to ” surround ourselves with people that we wanted to surround ourselves with, and if we surrounded ourselves with jerks, that was our problem, but we didn’t have to.”

“What’s really great is when you can do whatever you want in life and you can surround yourself with the people that you want to surround yourself with in life,” Buffett told CNBC, referring to Munger. “And we both have that spirit throughout.”

Study: Employees quit most often because of toxic work environment

Although Munger clarified that toxicity can impede a person’s individual success, this attitude can also be detrimental to a workplace environment. A toxic work culture is the number one factor that can drive an employee to quit, according to research from the MIT Sloan School of Management.

Poor pay and job insecurity can also drive employees away, but the study found these factors were less influential compared to a toxic work culture, the research says. And one in nine US workers have said they have experienced a toxic work environment.

To promote a healthier workplace environment, company leaders and managers can play a crucial role in setting the tone of a company’s culture and perpetuating those attitudes to the rest of the organization, the research found.