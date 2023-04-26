“This is a bitter pill for the pharmaceutical industry”

Pharmaceutical managers are particularly bothered by the fact that the protection periods during which the original manufacturers can exclusively market their innovative medicines are to be restricted. So far, the producers of copycat preparations (generics) have been allowed to market in Europe no later than eleven years after the original preparation has been approved. According to the Commission, it could be up to twelve years in the future, but the standard protection should only be eight instead of ten years.

The EU Commission wants to ensure that the narrower time window motivates the pharmaceutical companies to introduce their medicines in several EU countries at the same time. However, the industry doubts that the plan will work. “If the protection period is reduced, this discourages companies from continuing to conduct the cost-intensive research for new drugs here,” emphasizes VCI Managing Director Große Entrup.