Credit Suisse shocks the shareholders: What is behind the thesis that the bank has glossed over the inflow of new money? The bank postpones the publication of the annual report, triggering a renewed price slump. Various theories are already circulating. What’s behind it?

Didn’t announce any numbers on Thursday: Credit Suisse. Image: Andrea Zahler/CH Media

The nerves of Credit Suisse shareholders are strained. The bank is in a delicate transformation process in which it can no longer afford to make expensive mistakes. Against this background, the institute triggered great hectic activity on the stock exchange with the ad hoc reported, short-term postponement of the publication of the annual report, which was scheduled for Thursday.