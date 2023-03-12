Home Business This is behind the shift in the Credit Suisse numbers
This is behind the shift in the Credit Suisse numbers

Credit Suisse shocks the shareholders: What is behind the thesis that the bank has glossed over the inflow of new money?

The bank postpones the publication of the annual report, triggering a renewed price slump. Various theories are already circulating. What’s behind it?

The nerves of Credit Suisse shareholders are strained. The bank is in a delicate transformation process in which it can no longer afford to make expensive mistakes. Against this background, the institute triggered great hectic activity on the stock exchange with the ad hoc reported, short-term postponement of the publication of the annual report, which was scheduled for Thursday.

