This is how Amazon founder Jeff Bezos became a muscle machine

Probably has more time for the gym today: Jeff Bezos. picture alliance / Laurenwsanchez

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has “glo-uped” in the past few years since retiring from the company.

He no longer ate a can of cookies for breakfast every morning and instead spent hours in the gym.

His fiance Lauren Sanchez recently posted a photo that Bezos’ toned physique shows.

This is a machine translation of an article by our US colleagues at Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

Jeff Bezos was a pretty skinny guy when he Founded Amazon in 1994. Today, almost 30 years later, the billionaire is well trained: he is officially a block.

Seine new fiancee, Lauren Sanchezposted on her Instagram account on Monday a picture of Bezos shirtless the ladder of his $500 million mega yacht climbs.

“Is it just me, or is it hot outside? ☀️❤️☀️,” Sanchez wrote in the caption.

Bezos looks quite fit, has a taut stomach and is wearing palm tree print swim trunks.

It’s clear that his body and lifestyle have had a major overhaul in the last few years. beginning of the year betrayed Sanchez shared one of her fiancé’s fitness secrets with the Wall Street Journal. She said Bezos “stole” her personal trainer, Wes Okerson, who has also trained celebrities like Tom Cruise and Gerard Butler.

“Jeff is extremely dedicated to his training sessions. I mean you have no idea. He’s really trying,” Sanchez added.

Bezos has previously taken his workout regimen lightly, responding to a now-deleted tweet from a Twitter user that he’d been “working hard on my butt.”

Over the years, Bezos has also made significant changes to his diet.

At a conference in 2017, the former Amazon CEO admitted that he used to ate a whole packet of Pillsbury biscuits for breakfast every morning – With butter.

He gave up the habit when Bezos’ then-wife MacKenzie Scott encouraged him to educate himself about the ingredients: “To be honest, it wasn’t even a concept for me. I had never read a nutritional label in my life; I ate what tasted good to me.”

Pancakes are served every Sunday

Despite this, he still indulges himself. Sanchez also told the Journal that he makes pancakes every Sunday morning.

“He pulls out the Betty Crocker cookbook every time, and I’m like, ‘OK, you’re the smartest man alive; why haven’t you memorized that yet?’” Sanchez said.

Bezos also places great importance on a good night’s sleep. In 2018 he said: “Eight hours of sleep makes a huge difference to me. I can think better, have more energy and my mood is better.”

In addition to his personal nutrition and fitness regimen, Bezos Also reportedly invested in anti-aging research company Altos Labs.

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

