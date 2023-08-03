This is how an ex-investment banker advises young professional athletes

Joe Burrow is a client of Mark Patricof’s athlete investment firm. AP Photo/Emilee Chinn

Mark Patricof works with young athletes who still have high potential for future earnings.

His company, Patricof Co., invests in growth companies and acquisitions, with approximately half of the investments coming from athlete clients.

Patricof encourages young athletes to think long term and invest in their future as their career opportunities and higher incomes give them better opportunities to maintain and grow their wealth compared to previous generations.

This is a machine translation of an article by our US colleagues at Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

When Mark Patricof works with athletes to invest in companies like SpaceX and TopGolf, he’s not looking for celebrities with money in the bank. He wants 22-year-old first-round draft picks. “That’s sort of the sweet spot for us,” Patricof told Business Insider.

The former investment banker knows that today’s superstars have the potential to earn hundreds of millions of dollars more than their predecessors. Everything in sport comes with a bigger price tag — the salary arrangements, media rights, and brand partnerships — and some of that goes straight into the pockets of young athletes.

“It’s just a different business model than it used to be,” said Patricof. “I would rather invest my time and energy working with, advising, and investing in someone who is 20 years old and has $300 or $400 million left to make than someone who is 38 years old, Made $100 million and has very little money left in his career.”