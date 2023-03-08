Listen to the audio version of the article

The financial group Avm Gestioni, an investment company led by Giovanna Dossena, is ready to join Chiara Ferragni’s Fenice, the company that owns the rights to exploit the entrepreneur’s brand. According to rumors, Avm Gestioni would inject 20 million into the operation, while another ten million could come from a group of private investors, such as a “family office”, brought together in a club deal.

The rearrangement

Avm Gestioni could most likely become the new reference shareholder…