"This is how bags are stolen in the center of Como". The photos and the story of the owner

"This is how bags are stolen in the center of Como". The photos and the story of the owner

Bag theft in the center of Como

Como, theft in the center against 14 tourists. The owner of the restaurant: “Let’s make people laugh”

The story of Onder, the owner of a restaurant in the center of Como, in via Cantù, is incredible: the story of a theft against 14 tourists who came to his restaurant to have lunch. Two individuals approach the table and while one pretends to talk on the phone, the other sneaks up on the bag from the chair of a tourist intent on eating.

A second and away, the two disappear among the people. The story of the local manager, reports the site QuiComoreally leaves you speechless. “In this case we can say that we didn’t make a good impression on the tourists”, she explains over the phone. “Just a few minutes earlier I was talking about the obligation to use a dog poop bottle and they were congratulating the city for being ‘state of the art’, minutes after the theft. They tried to chase them but there was nothing to do Do”.

Onder as manager of the club tries to give them a hand: “I tried three times to call the single emergency number, they connected me to the carabinieri who refused to leave, inviting the gentlemen to file a complaint at the Como office. Instead, the police refused to go out saying that the area does not belong to them.
Moral, we are good at issuing fines to people who are walking their dogs if their owners don’t have a bottle of water behind them, but if they steal the bags nobody gives a damn! I no longer knew what to answer to tourists! Let’s laugh.”

